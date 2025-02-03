Cavalry FC Signs Forward Caniggia Elva to 2025 Roster

February 3, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) has signed 28-year-old forward Caniggia Elva to its 2025 roster.

"We are delighted to bring Caniggia home to Calgary," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach and General Manager, Cavalry FC. "He is one of the best players to have come out of Calgary in recent years and has carved himself a very good career in Germany. Caniggia is an intelligent, creative attacker, with a great personality that will add another dimension to our attacking options. I am certain he will become another fan favourite as the season progresses."

Elva will be added to Cavalry's roster ahead of the club's two-legged Concacaf Champions Cup test against Pumas UNAM starting on Thursday.

Born in St. Lucia, Elva grew up in Calgary and played for local club South West Untied before moving to Germany at the age of 18 to join VfB Stuttgart.

That move marked the beginning of a stay that lasted more than a decade for Elva, who represented Stuttgart II, Würzburger Kickers, FC Ingolstadt and, most recently, Rot-Weiß Erfurt while in Germany. He made 184 appearances overall, scoring 25 goals and adding 27 assists, and now returns to Calgary to bolster the squad of reigning CPL Champions Cavalry.

"Signing with Cavalry isn't just a new chapter for me, it's coming home," said Elva. "I look forward to helping the team achieve all our goals this year and to being an asset in any way needed. I'm happy to be here and to help the club grow and can't wait to play in front of such an incredible fanbase."

At international level, he represents St. Lucia and has earned 12 caps and scored five goals for his country of birth. A dual-national, Elva previously represented Canada at the U-23 level, earned a call into camp with the senior men's national team in 2017 and was named to the country's 60-man preliminary roster for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup, but ultimately debuted with St. Lucia in October 2023, scoring in his first international match against Guadeloupe.

Cavalry FC will kick off its 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign on Thursday, Feb. 6 against Pumas UNAM at 8 p.m. MT/7 p.m. PT. Tickets are available now via the club's website.

Caniggia Elva

Ka-Knee-Jah, El-Vah

Position: Forward

Birthdate: July 13, 1996

Birthplace: Vieux Fort, St. Lucia

Nationality: Canadian, Saint Lucian

Last Club: Rot-Weiß Erfurt (Regionalliga Nordost)

