Wanderers Transfer Massimo Ferrin to York United FC

February 3, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have transferred forward Massimo Ferrin to York United FC for an undisclosed fee.

Ferrin, 26, spent the past two seasons in Halifax, joining the Wanderers ahead of the 2023 season from Vaughan Azzurri in League1 Ontario.

"After a thorough evaluation of our squad, we identified the need to add different profiles to our attack," sporting director Matt Fegan said. "With Massimo entering the final year of his contract and expressing a desire to be closer to home, we worked to find a deal that allowed us to recoup our investment and free up salary cap space. We thank Massimo for his contributions and wish him all the best."

In 2023, Ferrin led the Wanderers in scoring with nine goals across all competitions. He added an additional six goals in the 2024 season. In total, Ferrin made 54 appearances in a Wanderers shirt.

