Cavalry FC Qualifies for 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup
November 2, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC News Release
Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) has qualified for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Cavalry qualified as the second-place team in the 2024 CPL regular season standings, after advancing to the 2024 CPL Final, where the club will face Forge FC, who has also qualified for the competition.
The 2025 campaign will mark the second Concacaf Champions Cup qualification in club history, after Cavalry clinched a berth for the first time in 2024. The club faced MLS side Orlando City SC before being eliminated by the east coast club in the first round.
Cavalry's opponent will be determined at the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup draw which will take place live through Concacaf's YouTube channel on Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. MT. The club could face some of the top teams from across North and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. The tournament will be played in a direct elimination knockout stage format within five rounds.
