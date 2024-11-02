Forge FC Advance to the 2024 Canadian Premier League Final

November 2, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







The Canadian Premier League today confirmed the 2024 CPL Final match will be between Forge FC and Cavalry FC at ATCO Field in Calgary, Alberta, on Saturday, November 9, at 3 p.m. ET, following Forge FC's 1-0 victory over Atlético Ottawa in Saturday's semi-final. This marks the sixth consecutive season that Forge will play in the CPL Final, and they will be looking to lift their fifth CPL Playoff title and second North Star Cup in the club's short but rich history.

The match will be broadcast on One Soccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, as well as on on CBC, CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca.

