Cavalry FC Commences 2025 Training Camp Presented by WestJet

January 20, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) has commenced its 2025 Training Camp presented by WestJet.

Ahead of the clubs 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign, Cavalry FC returned to training in Calgary during the first week of January, before heading to California, where the team will spend 10 days preparing for the season.

Important Dates:

January 20: Friendly against LAFC.

January 24: Friendly vs Columbus Crew.

January 28: Friendly vs San Diego State University.

January 29: Squad returns to Calgary.

February 4: Squad departs to Victoria.

February 6: Matchday vs Pumas UNAM in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup at Starlight Stadium, Langford, BC.

February 7: Squad returns to Calgary.

February 8: Training continues in Calgary.

February 10: Squad departs to Mexico City.

February 13: Matchday vs Pumas UNAM in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, MEX.

February 14: Squad returns to Calgary.

Cavalry FC will kick off the 2025 campaign in round one of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup against Pumas UNAM on February 6, with tickets available now.

