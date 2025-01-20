Pacific FC Picks up Option on Mukumbilwa, Transfers Yeates

January 20, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC today announced an update to its 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) roster.

Twelve players are currently under contract with the Tridents as the club continues its preparations for the upcoming CPL campaign, including fullback Georges Mukumbilwa, who had the 2025 option on his contract exercised by Pacific. Mukumbilwa, 25, has been with the club since 2022, and has appeared for the Tridents 60 times.

The current Pacific roster includes: goalkeepers Emil Gazdov and Sean Melvin; defenders Christian Greco-Taylor, Aly Ndom, Juan Quintana, Georges Mukumbilwa; midfielders Sean Young, Sami Keshavarz, Aiden Daniels; forwards Dario Zanatta, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt.

Pacific also confirmed midfielder Steffen Yeates has been transferred to York United FC. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The club previously retained the U SPORTS rights on defender Eric Lajeunesse, which ensures Pacific has the first opportunity to re-sign him in 2025 without having to select him in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft last December. Pacific selected f orward Niklas Hallam out of the University of Toronto and defender Fin Tugwell out of the University of Victoria in the draft 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft. Both players will be invited to preseason training with Pacific, where they can compete for a roster spot for the 2025 CPL season.

Contracts for defenders Paul Amedume, Olakunle Dada-Luke and midfielders Cedric Toussaint and Ayman Sellouf expired on Dec. 31, 2024. Pacific FC continues discussions with any players who may return for 2025. All players on development contracts, defender Will Edgson and midfielder Mattias Vale, ended on Dec. 31, 2024. When they complete their trial at VfL Bochum in Germany, they will return to Victoria to continue to train with Pacific FC and will be invited to preseason camp.

Pacific FC will continue to provide roster updates throughout the off season as the club looks forward to the 2025 season.

