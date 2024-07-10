Cavalry FC Announces Second Annual Charity Golf Classic

July 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League alongside the Spruce Meadows Leg Up Foundation and Hotel Arts has announced the second annual Cavalry FC Charity Golf Classic which will take place on Monday, August 26, 2024, at Sirocco Golf Club. Proceeds from the tournament will go towards supporting a charity that will be announced later.

Following a successful turnout at the inaugural tournament in 2023, the club looks forward to another exciting day of golf for a great cause.

"We're thrilled to be hosting our second annual Charity Golf Classic this August at our Partner golf course, Sirocco Golf Club," said Mason Trafford, Commercial Director, Cavalry FC. "In tandem with the Leg Up Foundation, this is a winning combination, and we look forward to hitting the fairways to raise money for a local charity."

Cavalry FC will have a large presence throughout the event, with all players and staff participating with groups competing throughout the day. The event will consist of 18 holes of golf, both breakfast and lunch, meet and greets with Cavalry FC players and coaching staff, a special tournament gift, and the chance to win the Cavalry FC Charity Golf Classic trophy.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from July 10, 2024

Cavalry FC Announces Second Annual Charity Golf Classic - Cavalry FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.