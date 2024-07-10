Match Notes - TELUS Canadian Championship - Semi - Finals, PFC vs VWFC

July 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC battle the Whitecaps for the third time in Canadian Championship history, heading into the first leg of two at Starlight Stadium. In years past, this CPL/MLS matchup have each won one game a piece. This semi-final clash will highlight the growing talent on Pacific's CPL squad. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's match:

MATCH STORYLINES:

Voyageurs Cup On-Site: The Canadian Championship trophy, the Voyageurs Cup, will be at Starlight Stadium today for the match. Fans will have an opportunity to take a photo with the trophy and learn about its past as the Tridents try to etch their name in history.

Sold Out Stadium: With the biggest game of PFC's season to date, the Tridents will play in front of a full stadium. This will be the highest attendance at a Pacific game in the 2024 season, with a sell-out crowd that is sure to bring the energy for this semi-final match.

KDL 100th Appearance Celebration: Kunle Dada-Luke is set to make his 100th appearance today against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Starlight Stadium. There will be a pre-match ceremony for KDL where he will receive his 100th centurion jacket. KDL has been with the club since 2021, becoming a fan favourite during his time with Pacific.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.