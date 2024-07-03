Cavalry FC Announces Departure of Forward Lucas Dias

July 3, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) has announced that forward Lucas Dias has returned to Sporting CP following the conclusion of his loan spell with the club.

Dias joined Cavalry on loan in February 2024. He represented the club during its 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign as well as in the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship and Canadian Premier League regular season play, for a total of 15 appearances in all competitions. Cavalry wishes Lucas the best and thanks him for all his contributions to the club during the first half of the CPL season.

Cavalry travel to Winnipeg, MB to face Valour FC on Sunday, July 7 at 3:00pm MT. The squad will then return to Calgary on Saturday, July 13 to host York United FC on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows at 2:00pm MT.

