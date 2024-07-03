Mexican Striker Alejandro 'Wero' Díaz Stays with Vancouver FC

July 3, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC today announced the club has extended the loan of striker Alejandro 'Wero' Díaz from Sogndal Fotball of Norway's 1. Division through to June 2025.

"We are thrilled to retain the services of Wero Díaz for the remainder of the season and beyond," said Afshin Ghotbi, Head Coach, Vancouver FC. "Wero is one of the top goal scorers in CPL history with a final touch that is at the highest standard."

Díaz, 28, initially joined Vancouver in June 2023 on a one-year loan from Sogndal. The native of Mexico has since made 25 starts in 27 appearances for Vancouver across all competitions, including one 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship showing.

Díaz made his debut for VFC on July 16, 2023 against Atlético Ottawa. He opened his account for the club in that match, scoring Vancouver's lone goal. Díaz has scored four goals and registered two assists in 12 Canadian Premier League (CPL) regular season matches in 2024. He currently ranks second in the CPL all-time leading goal scorer category in league play with 31 goals, trailing only Forge FC's Terran Campbell by six goals.

Prior to joining Vancouver, Díaz spent 10 months with Sogndal Fotball in 1. Division from August 2022 to July 2023. He registered eight goals in 22 appearances in the second tier of men's football in Norway, including two goals in three 2023 NM Cupen matches.

Díaz previously spent parts of three seasons with Pacific FC in the CPL, after signing with the Vancouver Island-based club ahead of the 2020 season. At the time of his departure in 2022, Díaz held the franchise record for goals with 31 in all competitions and became the CPL Golden Boot Winner at the end of that CPL season, when he scored 13 goals in 18 appearances. During his tenure at Pacific, Díaz also won the CPL Final in 2021 and competed in the Scotiabank Concacaf League where the striker scored a hat-trick in the second leg match against Waterhouse FC of the Jamaica Premier League.

Before moving to Canada, Díaz came up through Liga MX giant Club América's youth academy, making his professional debut with the senior team in 2014. He won two Concacaf Champions League titles and one Liga MX Apertura championship with Club América, and also spent time on loan with Necaxa, Atlas and Zacatepec.

"Díaz is a top professional both on and off the field and I believe he will continue to score goals to help us achieve our targets," said Ghotbi.

Díaz and Vancouver will play their next match against Forge FC on Friday, July, 5 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Tim Hortons Field. Local VFC fans can catch all the action on OneSoccer.

Vancouver FC current roster as of July 3, 2024:

Goalkeepers: Callum Irving, Niko Giantsopoulos

Defenders: Kadin Chung, Rocco Romeo, Tyler Crawford, Anthony White, James Cameron, Paris Gee, David Norman, Elage Bah, Matteo Campagna, Allan Enyou

Midfielders: Ben Fisk, Vasco Fry, Renan Garcia, Grady McDonnell, Kembo Kibato, Zach Verhoven, Thomas Powell, Joey Buchanan*

Forwards: Alejandro 'Wero' Díaz, Gabriel Bitar, Taryck 'TJ' Tahid, Mikaël Cantave, José Navarro, Moses Dyer, Sebastian Dzikowski

*Development Contract

