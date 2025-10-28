Cavalry Crush York as North Star Cup Defence Continues: CPL Newsroom by Volkswagen
Published on October 27, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC YouTube Video
-- : OneSoccer
Check out the Cavalry FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from October 27, 2025
- Cavalry FC Goalkeeper Marco Carducci Nominated for Canadian Premier League's Golden Glove Award - Cavalry FC
- Nathan Ingham Nominated for CPL Golden Glove Award - Atletico Ottawa
- Forge FC's Jassem Koleilat Nominated for CPL Golden Glove Award - Forge FC
- Carducci, Ingham, Koleilat Nominated for Canadian Premier League's Golden Glove Award - CPL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cavalry FC Stories
- Cavalry FC Goalkeeper Marco Carducci Nominated for Canadian Premier League's Golden Glove Award
- Onward to Hamilton
- We Are Hosting the CPL Playoff Semifinal Qualifier
- Cavalry FC to Kick off 2025 Canadian Premier League Playoffs on Atco Field on Sunday, October 26
- We Are in Vancouver this Weekend