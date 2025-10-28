Cavalry Crush York as North Star Cup Defence Continues: CPL Newsroom by Volkswagen

Published on October 27, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC YouTube Video







-- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.