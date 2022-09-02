Cavaco Homers as Mussels Spin Three-Hit Shutout

BRADENTON, Fla - The Mighty Mussels snapped a five-game losing streak Friday, as their pitching dominated with a three-hit shutout of the Bradenton Marauders at LECOM Park.

The Mussels (64-57, 23-34) started their scoring in the top of the second. After walks from Ben Ross and Kala'i Rosario, Keoni Cavaco crushed a 1-0 pitch over the fence in left-center to give Fort Myers a 3-0 lead.

In the top of the third, Rosario doubled down the left field line with one out. Two batters later, Nate Baez singled to center as Rosario came home to score and extend the lead to 4-0.

The pitching was on point throughout the win over Bradenton (64-59, 35-23). Marco Raya worked around a single and a walk to log three scoreless innings. Brock Stewart pitched a scoreless fourth, fanning two. Regi Grace Jr. then came in and worked three scoreless frames, striking out five and allowing just one base runner. Malik Barrington tossed the final two innings, giving up just two hits and striking out one.

The Mighty Mussels look to fight back in the series Saturday as RHP Thomas Cleto (0-0, 6.75) takes on RHP Joelvis Del Rosario (6-3, 3.96). Coverage begins at 6:15 PM on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

