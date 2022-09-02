Tortugas Return for Final Bob Ross Bobblehead, Margaritaville Night, Fireworks in Season-Ending Homestand

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark for the final time during the 2022 regular season for six games starting on Tuesday, September 6, against the Tampa Tarpons, the Florida State League affiliate of the New York Yankees. Among the highlights of the final six contests are a Thirsty Thursday© and Monarch Night on Thursday, First Friday Fireworks and Margaritaville Night on Friday, and our final Bob Ross Bobblehead giveaway and Bark in the Park Night on Saturday.

The Tortugas open the final homestand of the year on Tuesday, September 6, with a doubleheader. To make up a suspended game with Tampa from July 17, both teams will pick up a game in the bottom of the fourth inning - with the Tarpons' at-bat - one out and the game scoreless. After the conclusion of that affair, a seven-inning nightcap will follow roughly 40 minutes after the opener's final out. The series begins with another Shell Yeah Cookout. The $15 add-on includes the full "Bases Loaded" menu during a 90-minute buffet with hot dogs, hamburgers, pulled pork, baked beans, cookies, Pepsi products, and more. It is also a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. The Tortugas will don unique pink-clad uniforms that will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night presented by Conviva is a part of the festivities. The exclusive 60-and-older club features deals at the team store and concession stands for members and more. The series opener also marks a Taco Tuesday with options at the concession stands starting at just $3. The first pitch of the twinbill is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Fans are advised to arrive with an empty stomach on Wednesday, September 7, for a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Marco's Pizza. A long-standing fan favorite, starting at just $14, patrons will receive a bracelet and may indulge in all-you-care-to-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn at concession stands all evening long. The first pitch of game two is set for 7:05 p.m.

The biggest party in Central Florida returns one last time to the World's Most Famous Beach on Thursday, September 8, for a Thirsty Thursday© presented by Bud Light. All fans will be able to beat the heat and enjoy their favorite draft beer or fountain soda for as low as $1 at concession and beer stands throughout the night. It will also be Monarch Night presented by FOX 35 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark featuring Best Dressed Uniforms worn by Tortugas' players and coaches. The first 1,000 fans through the gates that evening will receive a Bandana Giveaway as part of the festivities. There will also be specially-themed on-field games and activities throughout the contest. That evening's affair is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m.

Best Dressed Uniforms remain on the schedule on Friday, September 9, when Daytona hosts their final Margaritaville Night of the season. Tortugas' players and coaches will wear specially branded floral-themed uniforms that will be auctioned off through the team's website, while fans in attendance will be treated to various interactive on-field promotions and activities throughout the game. There will be Food and Drink Specials to enjoy, as well, including margaritas available at concession stands in specialty cups. They will be available in three varieties: classic, strawberry, or blue. Corona Hard Seltzer will also be out at the ballpark providing samples for of-age patrons from gates open until roughly 8 p.m. Prior to the first pitch, fans will also be able to enjoy Live Music from Tropical Drifter on the third-base riverwalk. Friday Night Happy Hour comes back to the ballpark, too, with special discounts on select draft beers at the concession stands. After the final out, fans are encouraged to stick around for the final First Friday Fireworks show of the campaign. The weekend gets underway with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

Make sure you arrive at the ballpark early on Saturday, September 10, as the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive the final Bob Ross Bobblehead Night presented by bowlingball.com. Once more, the Tortugas will have a Pregame Painting Class available for $100. As part of the deal, fans will attend a painting class with a Bob Ross certified instructor, a general admission ticket, a Bob Ross bobblehead, and two drink vouchers. The class has limited spots available and can only be booked in advance by calling the Daytona front office at 386-257-3172. Food and Drink Specials return to the menu including a 'Bramblebush' drink available that includes gin and raspberry liquor. There will also be a family meal deal courtesy of Marco's Pizza. For $20, guests will receive a full-sized Hawaiian Chicken pizza - featuring ham, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, original sauce, and three signature kinds of cheese - popcorn, and four mini sodas! We encourage patrons to bring their furry friends to the ballpark for another Bark in the Park Night, too. Fans can purchase a 'Pooch Pass' for just $2 at the gate and peanut butter and banana yogurts are available at concession stands. It will also be City of Oak Hill and City of Edgewater Nights featuring discounted tickets for residents through the appropriate FEVO link. The penultimate game of the series gets underway with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

The regular season concludes on Sunday, September 11! The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Military Appreciation Hat presented by Daytona Beach International Airport, rescheduled from the postponed game on Friday, August 12. The Tortugas will also don patriotic-themed Best Dressed Uniforms that will be auctioned off online through the team website. It will also be First Responders Night with special discounted tickets available through the appropriate FEVO link. The home schedule also closes with Shelldon's Family Fun Day. Members of the brand-new kids and family plan receive tickets to every Sunday home game in addition to a Tortugas' hat, a meal voucher - good for a free hot dog, popcorn, and a small fountain drink - at the gates. After the final out, youngsters take the diamond with Kids Run The Bases presented by Neighbor's Ice Cream Parlor. The season finale is penciled in for a 5:35 p.m. first pitch.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday. They will open at 4:30 p.m. for the series opener on Tuesday and the finale on Sunday. Single-game tickets, group packages, season tickets, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

