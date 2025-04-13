Cats Win Again at Home, Go up to 2-0

April 13, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats scored a pair of third period goals to take down the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 4-1, and with it a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-seven Gilles-Courteau Trophy quarterfinal. Moncton opened the series Friday night with a 7-0 victory.

Linemates Juraj Pekarcik, Julius Sumpf and Caleb Desnoyers each had a goal and assist to lead the Cats to victory before 6,100 jubilant fans at the Avenir Center Sunday afternoon. Defenseman Natan Grenier scored in his 2nd straight game - his second period powerplay game-winner gave the Cats a 2-1 lead.

Cats goaltender Rudy Guimond recorded another win to move to an amazing 19-0 overall record. Guimond made 29 saves and was named 2nd Star of the game. Moncton directed 39 shots at Lucas Beckman.

The Cats will look for a series stranglehold Tuesday night in Baie-Comeau in Game 3 at 8pm Atlantic. Game 4 is Wednesday night at 8pm. A fifth game, if needed, is scheduled for Friday night at 8pm from the Alcoa Sports Center.

Follow your exciting Wildcats on the 'March to the Memorial Cup' on CHL TV and the Cats Radio Network -INSPIRE 105.1 FM MONCTON.

