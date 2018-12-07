'Cats to Host Labor Day Matinee, 15 Fireworks Shows in 2019

TROY, NY - The New York-Penn League Champion Tri-City ValleyCats announced on Friday that the 2019 season will feature 15 postgame fireworks extravaganzas, two camp days, and a Labor Day matinee to conclude the regular season at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

The 15 fireworks shows have become a staple summer attraction for Capital Region fans, and that tradition will continue in 2019 during the ValleyCats' 18th season of professional baseball in Troy.

On Sunday, June 16th the ValleyCats kick-off their home schedule vs. the Staten Island Yankees, an affiliate of the New York Yankees, with a first pitch of 6:00 p.m. Following the game will be the first of the 15 fireworks shows. The rest of the ValleyCats' Sunday home games will begin at 5:00 p.m.

On Independence Day, Thursday, July 4th, the ValleyCats take on the Hudson Valley Renegades, an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, in a rematch of the 2018 New York-Penn League Championship Series. First pitch is 6:30 p.m. and will feature an expanded postgame fireworks extravaganza.

Two camp days will be held at "The Joe" in 2019, Tuesday, July 9th vs. the Brooklyn Cyclones, and Thursday, August 1st vs. the Batavia Muckdogs. Both feature a first pitch of 11:00 a.m. and are geared towards summer camps, senior groups, and business networking opportunities.

On Labor Day, Monday September 2nd, the ValleyCats will close out the 2019 season when they host the Vermont Lake Monsters (Oakland Athletics) in a 3:00 p.m. matinee game.

With the exceptions of the two camp days, Independence Day and Labor Day, start times for ValleyCats weekday and Saturday games are 7:00 p.m.

Season tickets, mini plans and flex plans are available for purchase, and the ValleyCats are currently taking reservations for groups of 20 or more. Fans who purchase a ticket plan by December 21st will receive a secret santa gift with their order.

The complete 2019 season schedule and ticket information can be found online at tcvalleycats.com, by calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or by visiting the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium box office. Game times and fireworks dates are all subject to change.

The full list of fireworks dates is as follows: (*Subject to change)

1. Sunday, June 16 vs. Staten Island Yankees (Yankees) - 6:00 p.m.

2. Saturday, June 22 vs. Vermont Lake Monsters (Athletics) - 7:00 p.m.

3. Friday, June 28 vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles) - 7:00 p.m.

4. Thursday, July 4 vs. Hudson Valley Renegades (Rays) - 6:30 p.m.

5. Thursday, July 11 vs. State College Spikes (Cardinals) - 7:00 p.m.

6. Wednesday, July 17 vs. Lowell Spinners (Red Sox) - 7:00 p.m.

7. Friday, July 19 vs. Lowell Spinners (Red Sox) - 7:00 p.m.

8. Saturday, July 27 vs. Connecticut Tigers (Tigers) - 7:00 p.m.

9. Wednesday, July 31 vs. Batavia Muckdogs (Marlins) - 7:00 p.m.

10. Wednesday, August 7 vs. Lowell Spinners (Red Sox) - 7:00 p.m.

11. Thursday, August 15 vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles) - 7:00 p.m.

12. Thursday, August 22 vs. Hudson Valley Renegades (Rays) - 7:00 p.m.

13. Sunday, August 25 vs. Staten Island Yankees (Yankees) - 5:00 p.m.

14. Saturday, August 31 vs. Vermont Lake Monsters (Athletics) - 7:00 p.m.

15. Sunday, September 1 vs. Vermont Lake Monsters (Athletics)- 5:00 p.m.

