Lake Monsters to Host Winter Warmer January 26th with Buster Olney, Galen Carr and Tim Neverett

BURLINGTON, VT - Please join us for an evening of great conversation with some of Major League Baseball's best as the Lake Monsters welcome ESPN's Buster Olney, Los Angeles Dodgers Director of Player Personnel Galen Carr and Boston Red Sox radio play-by-play announcer Tim Neverett to the Main Street Landing on Saturday, January 26, 2019!

This 90 minute event will allow the audience to be a part of the show, as our panel answers questions, shares stories, and give their take on the current baseball landscape. Open to all ages, this unique opportunity is a can't miss for the baseball fan! The event will kick off at 6:30 pm with registration with a cash bar beginning at 6:00 pm.(Please eat in advance, as food will not be served at the event).

All net proceeds will be donated to the Vermont Community Foundation with tickets $15 when purchased in advance ($20 at door based on availability. Price of admission also includes one raffle ticket for one of three amazing baseball themed prizes. A limited number of tickets are available and may sell out in advance, so be sure to please reserve your tickets fast. Call the Lake Monsters box office at (802) 655-6611 or go on the Lake Monsters website at www.milb.com/vermont/tickets/winterwarmer

About The Speakers

Buster Olney - Vermont native and author of The Last Night of the Yankee Dynasty: The Game, the Team, and the Cost of Greatness, Olney joined ESPN in 2003 and is currently the Senior Writer for ESPN.com and ESPN The Magazine along with a reporter for ESPN's exclusive Sunday Night Baseball.

Galen Carr - A former Vermont Lake Monsters Intern and Vermont native, Carr is now the Director of Player Personnel for the Los Angeles Dodgers and formally worked for the Boston Red Sox as a Major League Scout, before becoming a Special Assignment Scout for them.

Tim Neverett -

A New Hampshire native, Neverett spent time announcing hockey and skiing during the 2002 and 2006 Winter Olympics, while also announcing baseball, softball, basketball and soccer during the 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympic Games. After being part of the Pittsburgh Pirates radio crew from 2009 to 2015, Neverett joined the Boston Red Sox as their radio play-by-play announcer in 2016.

