Cats Take 3-1 Series Lead with Dramatic OT Win

April 17, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Juraj Pekarcik's second goal of the game, at 4:56 of the 2nd overtime period, gave the Wildcats a thrilling 4-3 victory in Baie Comeau and a commanding 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven Gilles-Courteau Trophy quarterfinal series.

The Wildcats blitzed Drakkar goaltender Lucas Beckman with 59 shots. Rudy Guimond moved to 20-0 in goal for the Cats, making 29 saves.

QMJHL Playoff scoring leader Caleb Desnoyers scored his 6th of the Playoffs and added two assists, including setting up the Pekarcik winner. Dylan Mackinnon provided the other Moncton goal and Etienne Morin picked up an assist to become the All-time Playoff scoring leader for defensemen, surpassing Mark Barberio.

THREE STARS:

1 Lucas Beckman, BAC (55 saves)

2 #88 JURAK PEKARCIK (2G, 1A)

3 Alexi Michaud, BAC (1G, 1A)

The Cats can wrap up the series with a victory at the Alcoa Sports Center Friday night at 8pm Atlantic time.

Join Marty Kingston with the all the action Friday night on CHL TV and the Cats Radio Network - INSPIRE FM MONCTON.

Article by Marty Kingston

