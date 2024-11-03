Cats Tag Moose for 2-Win Weekend

November 3, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats offense kicked into gear in Halifax on Sunday afternoon, scoring 4 third period goals, along with 21 shots, to fell the Mooseheads 5-1 before 8,200 fans at Scotiabank Centre.

Caleb Desnoyers grabbed First Star honors for the second game in a row with his 11th of the season and an assist. Alex Mercier added two goals, his team-leading 12th and 13th tallies. Ex-Moosehead star Markus Vidicek scored his 6th and added an assist while Vincent Collard found the empty net, with his 6th goal of the year.

Jacob Steinman made 30 saves to backstop the win. The Cats had 42 shots at Mathis Rousseau. Moncton has won 9 of its last 11 games and the Eastern Conference leading Cats move to 13-2-2.

THIS WEEK - The Wildcats visit the Titan in Bathurst Friday night at the KC Irving then a Sunday matchup with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in the annual Remembrance Day game at 3pm.

