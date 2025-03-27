Cats Ready to Storm the Remparts Friday Night

March 27, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Are you ready to GET WILD? The 2025 Playoffs are here and it's a BLACKOUT! Fans are encouraged to wear black to all Cats home games.

The Wildcats (53-9-2-0, 108 pts) enter the post-season as the top seed & most decorated regular season squad in the QMJHL, officially picking up 3 trophies this week. The Cats have earned the Jean-Rougeau Trophy (1st overall), Luc-Robitaille Trophy (Best Offensive Average) & Robert-Lebel Trophy (Best Defensive Average) so far. Head Coach Gardiner MacDougall has his team on a good run at the right time. The Cats start Round 1 versus the Remparts coming off a 15-game regular season winning streak.

Wildcat d-man Etienne Morin comes into the playoffs as the reigning QMJHL Player of the Week, with appearances on the CHL & QMJHL Teams of the Week. Morin tied the record for career goals by a Wildcats defender with his 55th goal last weekend, pulling even with James Sanford.

Goalies Mathis Rousseau & Rudy Guimond also turned some heads recently. Rousseau is the QMJHL Goalie of the Month for March, while Guimond appeared on the most recent QMJHL Team of the Week.

The Cats are led offensively by sophomore sensation & highly-touted NHL prospect Caleb Desnoyers with 84 points (35G, 49A). Desnoyers is 5th in league in scoring. Captain Markus Vidicek is tops in goals with 38. Julius Sumpf leads the Cats, and the entire QMJHL, in plus/minus with a +61. The Wildcats actually own the top 4 spots in the Q in +/-rating - Sumpf (+61), Fortier-Gendron (+57), Desnoyers (+51) and Mercier (+51).

The Remparts (23-34-3-4, 53 Pts) enter the Playoffs as the 8th seed in the East after finishing 14th overall in league play. Quebec are improved from 2023/204, having missed the post-season last year.

Up front, the Remparts are led by Justin Cote, who is just back from an injury & put up 59 points (32G, 27A) in 54 games. Quebe also feature former Wildcat Thomas Auger in their lineup. Twenty year-old Auger had 36 points (16G, 20A) in 48 games this season.

The 50/50 raffle has a $15,000 Jackpot guarantee.

