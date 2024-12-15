Cats Ground Eagles, Sit 1st Overall at Holiday Break
December 15, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
The Wildcats closed out the QMJHL's first half by winning their 3rd straight game, 7-2 over the Cape Breton Eagles before 4,200 fans at the Avenir Centre.
Caleb Desnoyers enjoyed a four-point game with his 17th goal and three assists. Markus Vidicek also scored twice - the first one on a penalty shot early in the first period. Vidicek has 17 goals at the break.
Etienne Morin became the all-time career points leader (182 points) by a Wildcat defenseman with his 7th goal and added one assist. The remaining goals to Alex Mercier (15th) Juraj Pekarcik (12th) and Vincent Collard (10th).
Jacob Steinman posted his league-leading 18th win with 32 saves.
Three Stars:
1 #6 MARKUS VIDICEK
2 #18 CALEB DESNOYERS
3 #5 ETIENNE MORIN
The first-place Wildcats boast a record of 24-5-2-0 after 31 games, and are back to first overall with 1 game in hand on Drummondville. The Volts lost at home 3-0.
The Wildcats return to action to host the Saint John Sea Dogs on Saturday, DEC 28, at 4pm.
