'Cats Bounce Back Against Bells

Bellingham, WA - Payton Hawkinson went five strong innings and the Victoria HarbourCats offense pounded out 10 hits and took advantage of some sloppy Bellingham defence, to emerge with a 10-3 win over the Bells in West Coast League action Saturday night at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.

The win moves the HarbourCats second-half record to 14-9 and keeps them in the hunt for first place, just one game behind the Wenatchee AppleSox who lost to Nanaimo 10-1. They are also 28-22 overall and hold a three-game lead over Nanaimo for the final Wild Card spot.

The Bells would open the scoring off Hawkinson in the bottom of the fourth, on a balk with a runner on third, essentially the only mistake Hawkinson would make in his five innings of work, giving up three hits and one walk while striking out three.

Victoria would finally respond in the top of the sixth, as their small ball strategy would force the Bells into a throwing error on a bunt attempt, allowing two runs to cross the plate. Another run scored on a double steal and the Cats suddenly had a 3-1 lead.

They would not look back after that, scoring three more in the seventh, two in the eighth and three more in the ninth to put the game away.

Outfielder Sky Collins led the offence with three hits, including an RBI double, while Michael Crossland had a ninth inning home run and two RBI on the night. Crossland, Cam Schneider and Kamana Nahaku also scored two runs each.

Hawkinson was followed in relief by Logan MacNiel who was solid through two innings of work, but then got into bases loaded trouble in the eighth, giving up a pair of runs. Brett Harvey then came in to shut down that rally and then pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to close out the game.

The Bells and HarbourCats will now play the crucial rubber match in this series Sunday afternoon at 1:35 pm with Trey Langan getting the probable start for Victoria. With a win, the HarbourCats will win the season series with the Bells, which could prove important in deciding a possible playoff position when all is said and done.

The HarbourCats then head home to close out the season in perhaps the highlight series of the year as the seven-time defending Corvallis Knights come to town for games Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The HarbourCats will not only be looking to lock down a playoff spot in that series, but they will also be looking for some retribution against the Knights following Victoria's loss in the 2023 Championship game.

BC Day Monday is the final Fireworks game of the year, while Tuesday is Jersey Off Our Backs night and Wednesday is Fan Appreciation Night. Tickets for the biggest and best series of the year and the final games at Wilson's Group Stadium this season can be bought on-line at http://harbourcats.com/tickets.

REMINDER: If you have HarbourCats ticket vouchers of any kind, 10-game flex packs, or season ticket equivalent vouchers, all vouchers must be used for any of our remaining three home games. Should we make playoffs, vouchers are not eligible for any games no matter where they are played. You can exchange your vouchers in advance for game tickets at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street.

