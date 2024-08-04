AppleSox Drop Rare Home Game

August 4, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

The Wenatchee AppleSox lost for only the eighth time this season at home with a 10-1 loss to the Nanaimo NightOwls on Saturday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

A night after scoring 10 runs the AppleSox were held to just one run and their four-game winning streak came to an end. Wenatchee (33-16, 15-8 second half) collected five hits, committed two errors and walked nine batters.

The AppleSox scored their only run in the second when Jake Larson led off with a double and scored after back-to-back groundouts. He also singled, walked and stole a base to record his third multi-hit game. That briefly tied the game before Nanaimo scored the game-winning run with two outs in the third.

The NightOwls only led 2-1 heading into the sixth but scored four runs there to pull away and force a rubber match on Sunday night. It's Hawaiian Night and the AppleSox and Sunny FM are giving away a free trip to Hawaii to one lucky fan in attendance. Tickets are available at AppleSox.com/schedule.

