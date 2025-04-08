Catching up with Mason Jones

April 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings YouTube Video







Mason Jones has the Stockton Kings two wins away from the franchise's first-ever G League title! We caught up with the Sacramento Kings Two-Way and high-scoring guard before Game 1 of the #NBAGLeagueFinals presented by YouTube TV tip off TONIGHT at 8 PM/ET on ESPNU.

