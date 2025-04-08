Sports stats



G League Stockton Kings

Catching up with Mason Jones

April 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Stockton Kings YouTube Video


Mason Jones has the Stockton Kings two wins away from the franchise's first-ever G League title! We caught up with the Sacramento Kings Two-Way and high-scoring guard before Game 1 of the #NBAGLeagueFinals presented by YouTube TV tip off TONIGHT at 8 PM/ET on ESPNU.
Check out the Stockton Kings Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from April 8, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central