Catch the Spirit of '74 with the Spokane Indians

April 9, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The Spokane Indians are proud to announce their participation in the City of Spokane's upcoming celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1974 Expo. The team revealed at today's downtown kickoff that they would be donning special 'Expo '74' uniforms at four (4) select games throughout the season as part of the citywide festivities.

"The 1974 Expo was a defining moment for Spokane, and it's important for us to recognize its legacy," said Otto Klein, Senior Vice President of the Spokane Indians. "We are excited for the chance to bring the community together in celebration of the Expo's anniversary at Avista Stadium."

In 1974, Spokane became the smallest city in history to host the World's Fair. As an environmentally focused event, the Spokane World's Fair sparked a transformation in the heart of our city that became the catalyst for sustainable growth in our region. EXPO's 50th Anniversary Celebration will highlight Spokane's local, regional, and international community through events and activations in the following categories:

1. Arts & Culture

2. Environmental Stewardship

3. Tribal

4. EXPO Legacy

5. Recreation & Sports

The team's Expo uniforms will make their on-field debut at Avista Stadium on Saturday, May 4th as part of Expo '74 Celebration & Fireworks Night presented by Holliday Heating + Cooling + Electric and K-102 Country. Additional Expo '74 games are scheduled for Sunday, May 19th, Sunday, June 2nd, and Sunday, June 9th.

Designed in collaboration with the team's branding partner Brandiose, the team's new uniforms feature the blue, green, and white colors of Expo '74, as well as the event's distinctive hexagonal logo. Expo '74 merchandise is available now in the Spokane Indians Team Store at Avista Stadium (602 N. Havana St.) and online at spokaneindians.com.

"We are thrilled to have the Spokane Indians join in our celebration of the Expo's 50th anniversary," said Matt Santangelo, Expo 50th Celebration Program Manager. "The Indians- like the '74 Expo- are part of the fabric of our community and we look forward to catching 'The Spirit of '74' at Avista Stadium this season!"

Stay tuned for more details on the team's Expo '74 commemorative events and how you can be a part of the celebration. For ticket information and updates, please visit

The Spokane Indians return to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, April 16th for the start of six-game series against the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners affiliate). Highlights of the homestand include King Carl & Fireworks Night, Yoke's Family Feast Night, and our first ever Neurodiversity Awareness Day Game. Tickets for all games, including Expo '74 games on May 4th, May 19th, June 2nd, and June 9th are available now.

