Tri-City Dust Devils Set for Opening Week 2024

April 9, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

It's Opening Night 2024! Join us as we get another great season of Dust Devils Baseball underway. The first 500 fans through the gates this evening will receive a Magnet Schedule thanks to Tri-Cities Community Health. Then stick around after the game for our fabulous Opening Night Fireworks presented by CO Energy!

Welcome Back Wednesday

Wednesday, April 10th

Wednesday night is Welcome Back Wednesday! To celebrate the return of all our great fans, we're giving out prizes throughout the ballgame. Wear your favorite Dust Devils, Rooster Tails or Viñeros gear and you could win.

Thirsty Thursday

Thursday, April 11th

Come on out for Thirsty Thursday on April 11, when we have special drink offers throughout the night. Those who enjoy an adult beverage can pick up 12oz domestic beers for $3 and premium for $4. And for everyone else, 21oz Coca-Cola products will be available for just $3!

Family Feast Night

Friday, April 12th

Every Friday this season is Family Feast Night! Beginning this Friday, April 12, bring out the kids and pick up hot dogs, ice cream sandwiches, bags of chips, Laffy Taffy and 12oz Coke products for just $2 throughout the night.

Postgame Fireworks

BNSF Railway

Saturday, April 13th

Your favorite alternate identity is back, when the Rooster Tails race into action for the first of nine times this year. Head out to the ballpark on Saturday to see the Columbia Blue jerseys and alternate red caps take the field.

Every Saturday night at Gesa Stadium is capped off with Postgame Fireworks! This week, thanks our friends at BNSF Railway, we'll light up the Pasco night's sky with our dazzling Fireworks display. What better way to spend a Saturday night in the Tri-Cities.

Red Out the Park

Sunday, April 14th

Sunday afternoon we will wrap up our first series of the season with a Red Out the Park matinee (1:30pm first pitch). Fans who wear red to the ballpark will receive a raffle ticket upon entry, with those in Angels gear receiving a bonus ticket. We will be giving out some fun prizes, so be sure to help us Red Out the Park!

