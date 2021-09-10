Catch Noelvi Marte & the Frogs at Funko Field

Tuesday, September 14

The Frogs' roster has been filled with a variety of top prospects and talented future Mariners all year and this last homestand is no exception. You won't want to miss Noelvi Marte and Alberto Rodriguez's Funko Field debut! Click here to pre-order a Novelvi Marte Player Shirt before Monday, September 27.

Wednesday, September 15

Wednesday marks the much-anticipated Bark in the Park 2: Electric Barkaloo, presented by Sam's Cats and Dogs. Bring your pup to the game: dogs can sit anywhere in the park and don't need their own ticket. It's also Baseball Bingo, presented by Tulalip Bingo and Slots. Make sure to pick up a bingo card at the gates or the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth so you can play along with the game. As always, there will be up to seven winners: five bingos and two blackouts.

Thursday, September 16

It's the last Throwback Thursday, presented by Coors Light, of the year! Come to Funko Field to enjoy $2.50 sodas, 12 oz. Coors Lights, hot dogs and small bags of popcorn all night long.

Friday, September 17 (1:05 p.m. First Pitch)

Don't forget: Friday's game is another day game! Play hooky with Webbly and have lunch at Funko Field. Gates open at 12 p.m. (noon) and the first pitch is at 1:05 p.m. This week's Funko Friday Giveaway is a fun one: an assortment of MLB POPs! Don't forget about postgame Launch-a-Ball presented by Les Schwab. Purchase bags of tennis balls for $5 each from the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information booth or the Frog Squad!

Saturday, September 18

Saturday is the first of two back-to-back BECU Family Nights! That means $6 Field Box tickets; they go quickly, so if we were you, we'd snag them ASAP.

Sunday, September 19 (4:05 p.m. First Pitch)

Wrap up the AquaSox season with us! Sunday's 4:05 p.m. game is our final BECU Family Night of the year. Purchase your $6 Field Box tickets before it's too late. Don't forget about postgame Catch and Fans Run the Bases. All participants should meet at the first base gate 10 minutes after the game ends.

Know Before You Go!

We're looking forward to seeing you! As you're getting ready for the game, here are a few things you need to know:

Mask Policy: Per the state of Washington, all fans ages five and up are required to wear a mask to attend games at Funko Field, regardless of vaccination status. Neck gaiters, bandannas and face shields aren't permitted.

Giveaway Policy: All giveaways are one per person, not per ticket.

Gate Policies: Gates always open one hour before the first pitch. Lawn chairs and blankets can be carried into Funko Field. Re-entry is allowed; alert gates staff know before you leave.

Clear Bag Policy: Clear bags that are smaller than 12" x 12" x 6" are permitted in Funko Field. Exceptions include diaper bags accompanied by small children, medical bags and clutches smaller than 4.5" x 6.5".

For more information, visit our Know Before You Go page or our Frequently Asked Questions page on AquaSox.com.

Mobile Ticketing:

All your tickets can be found on the MiLB First Pitch App! Click HERE to download it from the App Store.

