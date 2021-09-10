New League Record Established in Lopsided Win

September 10, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - Spencer Horwitz established a new league record by extending his hitting streak to 27 games and Phil Clarke drove in a franchise-best eight RBI to lead the Vancouver Canadians to a 14-5 win over the Spokane Indians (Rockies) Thursday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

Horwitz made history in the fifth inning. With two on and the game tied 4-4, the Timonium, MD native singled to right field to establish a new record that had previously stood since 1962. That set the table for Rafael Lantigua, who brought in a pair with a single to put the C's in front 6-4. Clarke - who doubled home three runs in the first to start the scoring - came up with two on and belted his sixth home run of the year to score three and make it 9-4.

Three runs in the sixth were plated by Horwitz and Clarke as well. The former brought in a score with a single before the latter plated a pair with his second double of the game to give him eight RBI on the night and put Vancouver in front 12-4.

The Canadians added single runs in the seventh and eighth to score a single game-high 14 runs and beat the Indians 14-5

Leading 3-0 after one, Vancouver's Justin Ammons worked a one-out walk in the bottom of the second, stole a base then scored when Zac Cook doubled.

Spokane rallied for three runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter but starter Andrew Bash (W, 3-0) managed to escape the inning with no further damage to preserve the 4-3 lead until the fifth, when the Tribe scored an unearned run on two errors and a sacrifice fly to tie the game at four runs apiece. Bash worked five innings, allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Justin Maese, Roither Hernandez and Hagen Danner handled the next four innings to keep the Indians off balance and allow the offense plenty of room to put up numbers.

Seven of nine starters had a hit and eight of nine reached base. Clarke and Zac Cook led the way with three hits apiece while Lantigua matched a single-game high with four runs scored. Cook and Horwitz both scored three times. The nine-run margin matched a season best for the Canadians offense.

#13 Blue Jays prospect Sem Robberse gets the ball for the C's in game four of the series tomorrow night. He'll be opposed by Spokane's Mitch Kilkenny. Coverage begins with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show, powered by North Beach Agency, at 7:00 p.m. followed by first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on Sportsnet 650. Individual tickets for remaining home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from September 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.