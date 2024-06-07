Cataford Traded as Mooseheads Take Walters 11th Overall

June 7, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

QMJHL Draft weekend has been an eventful one for the Halifax Mooseheads who welcomed hometown product Danny Walters to the team as the 11th overall pick in Friday's first round.

General Manager Cam Russell followed up his Thursday trades of Dylan MacKinnon and Markus Vidicek to the Moncton Wildcats that brought forward Shawn Carrier and draft picks to the Herd with a blockbuster deal that saw reigning QMJHL MVP Mathieu Cataford to the 2025 Memorial Cup hosting Rimouski Oceanic for a massive haul that included first round picks in 2024 (11th overall) and 2026 along with second round picks in 2024 (34th overall) and 2026 and a 2024 third rounder (48th overall).

Peter Simon led the Moose brass to the stage immediately after the trade to announce forward Danny Walters from the Halifax McDonalds as the 11th overall selection which drew a huge cheer from his family and friends in the stands.

Walters had an outstanding rookie season with the Macs where he scored 27 points (9G - 18A) in 27 games. He followed it up with a very strong playoff run that saw him add 11 points (7G-4A) in 13 games. He has terrific size at 6-feet-tall and weighs 183 pounds. He is touted as a true two-way forward with high compete level who does not take a shift off. Daniel is excellent along the boards and in high traffic areas. His scouting report also praises his good hands and ability to make plays in tight spaces. Walters can impact the game in many ways including on the forecheck and blocking shots. The Citadel High School student has leadership capabilities and is trusted in key situations late in the game. Fans have reason to be excited to see this true Halifax product join his hometown Mooseheads.

The Mooseheads will return to the draft floor in Moncton early on Saturday morning where rounds two through 14 will be held at the Avenir Centre. Fans can watch on Eastlink Community TV or on CHL TV.

