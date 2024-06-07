QMJHL Announces Some New Features

Moncton, NB - The QMJHL took advantage of the 2024 Entry Draft presented by Fenplast in Moncton to hold a Members' Meeting, at the end of which Commissioner Mario Cecchini met with the media.

The Commissioner announced new features, including two scholastic initiatives:

- Starting with the 2025-2026 season, scholarships for eligible players will increase by 20%, or $7,200 per year played, for a total of $36,000.

- Players will also benefit from an additional year to access scholarships (three instead of two) at the end of their QMJHL career.

- As of 2024-2025, and for subsequent seasons, all first-year players will benefit from introductory workshops provided by League, in September. The League will cover a wide range of topics, including hockey while educating players on its expectations for academics and behavior. Former players ("recent" alumni) will share their past experiences, and specific workshops will be held pertaining to the meaning of consent and precarious situations to avoid.

- Also starting with the 2024-2025 season, the League, in conjunction with its teams, will set up an "Ambassadors' Club". Eighteen former players will proudly represent the 18 teams, attending games, meeting fans and representing their organization and the League at various events. Not just NHL alumni, but businessmen, doctors, lawyers, police officers, kinesiologists, contractors, etc., will shed light on the successes that go beyond hockey. The theme: "The present from the past".

