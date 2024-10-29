Casey Phair and Ali Riley: Taste of the World Presented by Delta

October 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







"The crunch is crazy honestly!"

Angel City's Casey Phair and Ali Riley join #TasteOfTheWorld and discuss heritage over some delicious Korean food!

Taste of the World | Presented by @delta

