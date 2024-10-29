Casey Phair and Ali Riley: Taste of the World Presented by Delta
October 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video
"The crunch is crazy honestly!"
Angel City's Casey Phair and Ali Riley join #TasteOfTheWorld and discuss heritage over some delicious Korean food!
Taste of the World | Presented by @delta
Check out the Angel City FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 29, 2024
- Angel City Football Club Veteran Forward Sydney Leroux Agrees to New Three-Year Contract - Angel City FC
- Schedule Change for Wednesday Matches of 2024 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship - Kansas City Current
- Luxury Streetwear Brand Ryoko Rain and Angel City FC Collaborate on New Apparel Collection - Angel City FC
- Seattle Reign FC Defender Ryanne Brown Signs One-Year Extension - Seattle Reign FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Angel City FC Stories
- Angel City Football Club Veteran Forward Sydney Leroux Agrees to New Three-Year Contract
- Luxury Streetwear Brand Ryoko Rain and Angel City FC Collaborate on New Apparel Collection
- Angel City Football Club Draws Utah Royals FC in Final Home Match of the 2024 NWSL Regular Season
- Angel City Football Club's Match Preview and Game Notes Ahead of Final Home Match of the 2024 NWSL Regular Season
- Angel City Football Club Quotes Ahead of Final Home Match of the 2024 NWSL Regular Season