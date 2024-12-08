Carvalho Lifts Milwaukee To Victory Over Comets

December 8, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







Milwaukee, WI - In one of the most heated rivalries of all time, the Kansas City Comets entered the friendly confines of the UW Milwaukee Panther Arena, to take on the Milwaukee Wave. Kansas City was entering tonight on a two-game win streak, while Milwaukee was just beginning their season.

The Comets came out as expected, looking like a team with a few games under their belt this season. On the other hand, Milwaukee struggled to get their season going in the right direction as they fell behind early 4-1.

The first of those tally's came in just 39 seconds from Zach Reget. At the 1:23mark, Marcel Berry would add a second, to the bemoans of the Milwaukee faithful. Zach Reget would add a second goal a powerplay tally at 5:39. At 9:13, the Teddy Bears would fly over the boards as Andre Hayne scored his first points of the season to bring Milwaukee within 2.

Rian Marques would finish out the first quarter scoring (4-1) on a shootout, after Wave goalie Willie B was sent to the box for a handball infraction.

At 14:24 of the second, Ian Bennett would give Milwaukee some life as his first tally of the season brought the score to 4-2.

Max Ferdinand, found the back of the net at 2:49 of the 4th quarter initiating the Milwaukee comeback.

A short-lived rally however as Rian Marques would score again (5-3) at 4:04, making it seem like momentum had shifted back towards Kansas City.

With the help of the Milwaukee crowd, Milwaukee began to chip away at the Comets lead when Tony walls brought Milwaukee back within 1 (5-4) at 10:25.

With just 8.1 seconds on the clock, it became the Ricardo Carvalho show, as he was able to equalize and send the Milwaukee crowd into a frenzy!

Free Soccer for the crowd, as the game went into overtime. With a few nervy chances for both teams, and the lingering question of shootouts happening, a run down the boards from Alex Sanchez found Ricardo Carvalho once again back post to end the match in favor of Milwaukee at 7:13.

Final Score: Milwaukee Wave 6, Kansas City Comets 5, OT.

"You know, our biggest worry coming into tonight's game was that Kansas City had two games under their belt and we're getting ready for our first. You could see that in the first quarter, with the way they came out and they were flying and they they had rhythm and they were all on the same page, and it looked like, you know, we're a team that had a great preseason, but with no games under your belt, it takes you a little bit to get going, so four to one down, first quarter, I thought we did a great job in the second quarter. We got it to four to two and then four to three, five to three. Credit to the players, they never gave up. I mean, two and half minutes I believe 2 27 left in the fourth quarter we went six attacker and Ricardo was able to take care of that, and then, on a breakdown, Sanchez, so dynamic in one one found Ricardo again at the back post and and here here we are celebrating a win on our home opener." head coach Giuliano Oliviero with sentiments on tonight's game.

"The tying goal the moment that I saw Derek facing the boards, I just threw myself on the ball. Just trying to reach it with any part of my body too, trying to scoring and that happened. The overtime goal, I saw an opportunity as Sanchez was driving down the boards and I was at the back post all by myself and he saw the pass, he passed it and I could score." Ricardo Carvalho's reflection on his game tying and winning goals.

Milwaukee will travel to St. Louis to face the much talked about Ambush Sunday, December 15th at 2:05pm CT.

Watch the game LIVE! and for FREE! via MASLtv on YouTube.

The Wave will return home to take on their other rivals, the Baltimore Blast, Friday, December 20, 6:35pm at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The game will honor First Responders and feature a halftime Fire vs Police game.

Tickets are on sale now at MilwaukeeWave.com or at the Box Office prior to kickoff.

