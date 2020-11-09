Carter Shinkaruk Re-Signs with Hat Tricks

The Danbury Hat Tricks are bringing one of their key pieces up front back into the fold.

Center Carter Shinkaruk has officially re-signed for a second FPHL season in the Hat City. Shinkaruk led the team with 62 points in 39 games last season, including 24 goals (T-2nd on team) and 38 assists (led team). He also added four goals on the powerplay and one shorthanded.

Shinkaruk's stellar campaign earned him recognition from Danbury fans and league officials alike. He was named one of the FPHL's Forwards of the Year for the 2019-20 season, and was dubbed Team MVP, Best Forward and First Star Fan Favorite in the team's Fan Awards.

"Getting the chance to get to know Carter this off-season, this is a guy who is committed to work to be at the best of his craft," commented Hat Tricks head coach Anthony Bohn. "More importantly, he does it for the right reasons. We're excited to have him back in Danbury with the many familiar and new faces we will have coming in."

More player signing announcements are expected from the team this week.

