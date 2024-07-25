Carter George Signs with LA Kings

July 25, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The LA Kings have recently announced their signing of Attack Goaltender Carter George to a three-year-entry-level contract.

Tara George, Carter's mom, spoke on the recent signing saying how proud she was of Carter and all the hard work he has done to get to this point.

"There's no better feeling than watching your child as they take these steps to making their dreams come true. We are grateful to all of the people who have supported him on this journey and thankful he is able to developp in an organization as great as the Attack. We want to thank the LA Kings for welcoming Carter into their organization."

George was selected 57th Overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Kings this past month. Standing with an impressive .907 save percentage (SV%), a 3.30 goals-against-average (GAA) and league-leading four shutouts, George has secured a record of 23-21-6.

Paired with his outstanding performance on ice, George was the recipient for two OHL awards during the 2023-24 season; The Bobby Smith Trophy as well as the Scholastic Player of the Year. As well, he was selected to both the OHL All-Rookie Team and OHL Third All-Star Team.

The Thunder bay, ON, native has also represented Canada at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) U18 World Junior Championship. Whilst George was in net, he helped lead Team Canada to a 6-0-0 record and gold medal, winning him recognition as a Top Three Player on the Team as well as named the Best Goaltender of the Tournament.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 25, 2024

Carter George Signs with LA Kings - Owen Sound Attack

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.