Carrigg and Messinger Provide Offense, but Grizzlies Shell Shocked 9-6 by Nuts

Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (65-44, 29-14) stumbled to the Modesto Nuts (59-50, 25-18) 9-6 Tuesday night from John Thurman Field. Fresno fell to 29-14 (.674) in the second half, 32-15 (.681) in their last 47 games and 42-18 (.700) in their last 60 contests. The Grizzlies dropped to 43-11 when scoring first, 40-7 when tallying 10 or more hits and 3-6 when tied after seven innings (0-4 on the road). Fresno is now 17-4 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies hold a four-game lead over the Nuts in the second half standings with 23 contests to go (11 versus one another).

The clubs combined to score 15 runs on 27 hits, seven walks, four errors and two hit-by-pitches. There were five lead changes in the contest, which included a four-run eighth by the Nuts to secure the victory. Fresno plated at least one run in five innings, but were surpassed in runs by Modesto during three of those frames. Nine players from both squads relished multi-hit evenings with four combined batters picking up two or more RBI.

Fresno newcomer and Rockies #11 prospect Cole Carrigg led the offensive charge with three singles, a trio of runs and a stolen base in his debut. The Turlock High School product and Modesto native has scored seven times in his last two contests. Carrigg scampered home for four runs in his last game with the ACL Rockies. Skyler Messinger continued his outstanding year with a double, single and three RBI. Two of Messinger's three RBI were from sacrifice flies. Both Jesus Bugarin and Jake Snider ripped doubles among their two hits. Snider's double inched home a run. Bryant Betancourt spanked two singles and Dyan Jorge reached base twice. Andy Perez added a sacrifice fly, giving the Grizzlies three on the night. Another Fresno batter making his debut was Kyle Karros, a 2023 5th round draft pick. Karros roped a double and raced home on a wild pitch.

Modesto's lineup collected 14 hits with four of them landing for extra-bases. Leadoff hitter Brock Rodden had the biggest knock of the evening, a go-ahead, two-RBI triple in the eighth. Rodden skedaddled home on a wild pitch in the frame. Lazaro Montes reached base four times, including a double. Montes brought home two runs and scored once himself. Bill Knight also got on four times and drove in a pair of runs. Michael Arroyo swatted three singles and walked once in the win.

Both starting pitchers, Fresno's Gabriel Barbosa and Modesto's Riley Davis, permitted four earned runs apiece in no-decision efforts. Grizzlies' righties Braxton Hyde and Davis Palermo tossed scoreless outings. Palermo was dominant, walking one batter and striking out four over a career-high two innings. Fresno's arm Austin Becker (2-3) suffered the setback after a rough second frame. Becker was lights out in his first inning of work. Nuts' lefty Blake Townsend fanned a pair in a 1-2-3 sixth. Gabriel Sosa (4-2) was awarded the triumph despite allowing a run. Modesto closer Natanael Garabitos enjoyed his fifth save of the year. The series continues tomorrow evening from John Thurman Field.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Cole Carrigg (3-5, 3 R, SB)

- 1B Skyler Messinger (2-3, 2B, 3 RBI)

- RHP Davis Palermo (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- 2B Brock Rodden (2-5, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- RF Lazaro Montes (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, R, 2 BB)

- CF Bill Knight (3-4, 2 RBI, HBP, CS)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Wednesday August 16 Modesto

Nuts

(Road) Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (9-6, 3.06) vs. Modesto RHP Marcelo Perez (3-4, 3.45) 7:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The announced crowd of 399 at John Thurman Field was the smallest crowd the Grizzlies have seen this season.

