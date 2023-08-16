Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Modesto

The Grizzlies and Nuts continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT from John Thurman Field. The Grizzlies hold a 4-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the 2nd half standings with 23 contests to go (11 vs. one another). Grizzlies LHP Michael Prosecky and Nuts RHP Marcelo Perez are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Fres-Notes:

WELCOME TO GROWLIFORNIA: The Grizzlies made a few transactions Tuesday afternoon prior to their game against the Modesto Nuts. Fresno added 2023 draft picks SS/CF/C Cole Carrigg (CB-B) and INF Kyle Karros (5th) to their lineup, the 2nd and 3rd 2023 Rockies selected players to join a team above rookie ball (Seth Halvorsen, 7th, High-A Spokane). Carrigg, ranked as the Rockies #11 prospect, was a standout at San Diego State. The Turlock High School product and Modesto native had scouts wowed with his arm, ability to play multiple positions, speed and plate awareness from both sides. Karros, ranked as the Rockies #26 prospect, was a star at UCLA. The son of former Dodgers big leaguer, Eric and brother to Dodgers pitching prospect, Jared (currently at Rancho Cucamonga); Kyle is the real deal in terms of power and size. Welcome to Growlifornia!

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Fresno Grizzlies (65-44, 29-14) stumbled to the Modesto Nuts (59-50, 25-18) 9-6 Tuesday night from John Thurman Field. Fresno fell to 29-14 (.674) in the second half, 32-15 (.681) in their last 47 games and 42-18 (.700) in their last 60 contests. The Grizzlies dropped to 43-11 when scoring first, 40-7 when tallying 10 or more hits and 3-6 when tied after seven innings (0-4 on the road). The Grizzlies hold a four-game lead over the Nuts in the second half standings with 23 contests to go (11 vs. one another). The clubs combined to score 15 runs on 27 hits, seven walks, four errors and two hit-by-pitches. There were five lead changes in the contest, which included a four-run eighth by the Nuts to secure the victory. Fresno plated at least one run in five innings, but were surpassed in runs by Modesto during three of those frames. Fresno newcomer and Rockies #11 prospect Cole Carrigg led the offensive charge with three singles, a trio of runs and a stolen base in his debut. The Turlock High School product and Modesto native has scored seven times in his last two contests. Carrigg scampered home for four runs in his last game with the ACL Rockies. Skyler Messinger continued his outstanding year with a double, single and three RBI. Two of Messinger's three RBI were from sacrifice flies.

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at John Thurman Field. This is the fourth of five regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the third meeting in Modesto. In three years, the Grizzlies have won 36 of the 68 matchups against the Nuts since the squads became a part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's, while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns, playing independently. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners), while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

PITCHING REIGNS SUPREME: Fresno and Modesto have a plethora of pitchers all over the California League leaderboard. There are six current or former Fresno and Modesto pitchers ranked in the top-10 in qualified ERA. Grizzlies LHP Michael Prosecky ranks first at 3.06, former LHP Mason Albright sits second at 3.40 and LHP Caleb Franzen ranks sixth at 4.61. Nuts RHP Tyler Cleveland sits third at 3.81, RHP Michael Morales ranks fifth at 4.44 and RHP Shaddon Peavyhouse sits eighth at 5.11. There are six current or former Fresno and Modesto pitchers ranked in the top-5 in wins. Grizzlies' Albright is second with 10 wins, Prosecky is third with nine wins, Connor Staine is fourth with eight wins and Gabriel Barbosa is tied for fifth with seven wins. Nuts' Cleveland leads the league with 11 wins and Peavyhouse is tied for fifth with seven wins. There are six current or former Fresno and Modesto pitchers ranked in the top-10 in innings pitched. Modesto has the top-3 pichers in innings pitched. Cleveland ranks first at 113.1 IP, Peavyhouse ranks second at 111.0 IP and Morales sits third at 95.1 IP. Fresno's Franzen ranks fourth at 91.2 IP, Prosecky sits sixth at 88.1 IP and Albright is ninth at 84.2 IP. Other categories the teams rank in include strikeouts (5 combined players), batting average against (6 combined players, including top-5), WHIP (6 combined players) and winning percentage (top-6).

PEREZ PALOOZA: The Grizzlies and Nuts have a combined six players with the last name Perez on their current rosters. Fresno has two, infielders Andy and Jean Perez. Modesto has four, pitchers Brayan and Marcelo, outfielder Miguel and infielder Milkar Perez.

TORRES CRACKS THE NUTS: Grizzlies reliever Carlos Torres has appeared in six games against Modesto this season. He is 2-0 with one hold and a 0.00 ERA. Over 12 scoreless innings, Torres has allowed seven hits and three walks while fanning 12.

PROSECKY PITCHES: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Michael Prosecky. The 22-year-old was a 6th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Louisville. You can read more about Prosecky on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 53 of the Media Guide.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a Minor League-leading 23 saves this season, putting him fifth all-time (passing Marc Kroon, 2011) in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Up next for Agnos are Jeff Darwin (1998) and Manny Aybar (2002), who are tied for third with 24 saves.

SKIPPING ON WALKS: Grizzlies lefty Carson Skipper has appeared in 31 games this season, spanning 37.2 innings. In that stretch, he has issued three walks while striking out 50. Skipper has gone 17 straight outings (19.1 frames) without recording a walk (June 7 vs. Lake Elsinore).

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen 11 bases this season, one in 11 different games. Fresno improved to 11-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base, with all 11 games ending within five runs.

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 51 of the Grizzlies 109 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (47%). Fresno is 21-13 (16-6 at home) in one-run games and 11-6 (6-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 32-19 in those games with a 22-8 record at home.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 34% of their runs in innings 7-9 (211 runs of 613 total runs).

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 20-10 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-4 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 24 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 20 minutes).

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (9-7), Red (25-15), Black & Gold (5-7), Gray (16-11), Fresno Tacos (1-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 2-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (5-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

AUGUST 17, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Connor Staine (8-4, 4.98) vs. Modesto RHP Tyler Cleveland (11-5, 3.81)

AUGUST 18, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (3-4, 4.61) vs. Modesto RHP Darren Bowen (2-2, 3.94)

AUGUST 19, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 6:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (5-2, 4.37) vs. Modesto RHP Shaddon Peavyhouse (7-4, 5.11)

AUGUST 20, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 6:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jake Madden (0-1, 7.20) vs. Modesto RHP Riley Davis (6-0, 3.90)

Transactions:

8/15: C/SS/CF Cole Carrigg: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/15: INF Kyle Karros: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/15: C Jesus Ordonez: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

8/8: LHP Gabriel Rodriguez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/8: INF Parker Kelly: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

8/8: LHP Mason Albright: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

