Carolina Unveils Its Full Roster
October 24, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.- The Carolina Thunderbirds, 2019 FPHL Commissioner's Cup champions and proud member of the Federal Prospects Hockey Leage, have unveiled their full roster for the 2019-2020 season.
This roster includes returning forwards Michael Bunn, Viktor Grebennikov, Peter Panacek, Jiri Pargac and Jan Salak. Bunn was last season's playoff MVP while Jan Salak scored the championship clinching goal in overtime of game four of the Commissioner's Cup final against Elmira.
On defense, Stan Vlasov, Jay Kenney and Dominik Fejt all return for Carolina.
The Thunderbirds return Frankie McClendon in net as well as Henry Dill who played a part of the season with the Thunderbirds last year.
Here is a look at the full roster:
2 Dominik Fejt
4 Stanislav Vlasov
5 Ondrej Misovic
7 Daniel Klinecky
10 Jiri Pargac
11 Michael Bunn
12 Petr Panacek
13 Viktor Grebennikov
14 Konner Haas
16 Jan Salak
17 Jay Kenney
18 Daniel Martin
21 Stanislav Bachor
22 George Holt
24 Nathan Campbell
25 Jo Osaka
26 Jan Krivohlavek
27 Nigel Slade
30 Henry Dill
33 Patrick Polivka
35 Frankie McClendon
Carolina opens their season tomorrow on the road against Elmira in a rematch of last year's championship series. The Thunderbirds are 16-1-0-1 all-time vs. Elmira since the Enforcers entered the league last season. '
The Thunderbirds open their home portion of the season on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:35 against Danbury. Tickets are still available and you can get yours by visiting the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds box office or via Ticketmaster.
