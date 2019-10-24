Carolina Unveils Its Full Roster

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.- The Carolina Thunderbirds, 2019 FPHL Commissioner's Cup champions and proud member of the Federal Prospects Hockey Leage, have unveiled their full roster for the 2019-2020 season.

This roster includes returning forwards Michael Bunn, Viktor Grebennikov, Peter Panacek, Jiri Pargac and Jan Salak. Bunn was last season's playoff MVP while Jan Salak scored the championship clinching goal in overtime of game four of the Commissioner's Cup final against Elmira.

On defense, Stan Vlasov, Jay Kenney and Dominik Fejt all return for Carolina.

The Thunderbirds return Frankie McClendon in net as well as Henry Dill who played a part of the season with the Thunderbirds last year.

Here is a look at the full roster:

2 Dominik Fejt

4 Stanislav Vlasov

5 Ondrej Misovic

7 Daniel Klinecky

10 Jiri Pargac

11 Michael Bunn

12 Petr Panacek

13 Viktor Grebennikov

14 Konner Haas

16 Jan Salak

17 Jay Kenney

18 Daniel Martin

21 Stanislav Bachor

22 George Holt

24 Nathan Campbell

25 Jo Osaka

26 Jan Krivohlavek

27 Nigel Slade

30 Henry Dill

33 Patrick Polivka

35 Frankie McClendon

Carolina opens their season tomorrow on the road against Elmira in a rematch of last year's championship series. The Thunderbirds are 16-1-0-1 all-time vs. Elmira since the Enforcers entered the league last season. '

The Thunderbirds open their home portion of the season on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:35 against Danbury. Tickets are still available and you can get yours by visiting the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds box office or via Ticketmaster.

