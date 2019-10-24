Rumble Bees Open Season Tomorrow Night

BATTLE CREEK, MI - Tomorrow night is the night! Battle Creek the wait is over. Pro hockey comes back to our town downtown. It's a hockey happening at The Rink Battle Creek.

Tomorrow night the Rumble Bees make history as they take the ice in a FPHL franchise debuting clash against their fellow West Division rivals, the Danville Dashers at The Rink Battle Creek. It's the opening game of a two-games' weekend series between the two teams with both bouts set for 7:35 pm on Friday and Saturday nights.

Under the direction of Head Coach Hagmaier, the fledgling franchise first edition is one of four new expansion teams to be unveiled this weekend. The other trio of teams include the Columbus, GA River Dragons, Danbury Hat Tricks and Delaware Thunder.

The Rumble Bees have been placed in the FPHL (Federal Prospects Hockey League) West Division where they will vie and compete with the likes of the defending League Champions Carolina Thunderbirds, Columbus, Danville and Port Huron Prowlers. The East Division for the 2019-20 campaign will be comprised of Danbury, Delaware, the Elmira Enforcers, Mentor Ice Breakers and Watertown Wolves.

WEST DIVISON EAST DIVISION

Battle Creek Rumble Bees Danbury Hat Tricks

Carolina Thunderbirds Delaware Thunder

Columbus River Dragons Elmira Enforcers

Danville Dashers Mentor Ice Breakers

Port Huron Prowlers Watertown Wolves

It's not too late!! Rumble Bees season tickets and single game tickets are on sale now; at the Hockey Club office in The Rink Battle Creek; phone (269) 243-5027; online at beehockey.com and any social media platform @bcrumble bees.

This Friday night, for opening night, it has been designated American Society Night while Saturday night will be Halloween Costume Night for the Rumble Bees home opening weekend activities.

All the Rumble Bees are broadcast live, play-by-play, home and away, all the way on WFAT 102.7, "The Fat One," and 930 AM with the "Voice" of the Rumble Bees, Terry Ficorelli.

