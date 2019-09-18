Carolina Trades for Campbell

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The 2019 Commissioner's Cup champion Carolina Thunderbirds, a proud member of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, announced a one-for-one trade with Danville on Wednesday.

Carolina traded defenseman Artyom Stupnikov to the Dashers in exchange for defenseman Nathan Campbell.

"We think this trade helps our team a lot. Nathan is an offensive-defenseman who has experience in this league. Scoring 29 points in 36 games gives us a puck moving d-man who isn't afraid to jump up in the rush," said general manager Jimmy Milliken.

In addition to his 36 games with Danville, Campbell played three games with Elmira last season.

"We were looking for a left-handed defenseman who can be used on the power play and when Nathan's name came along we didn't hesitate to pull the trigger on the trade," said head coach Andre Niec.

The Thunderbirds are only 25 days away from beginning free agent camp and are 37 days away from the team's opening game at Elmira. Carolina opens their home portion of the schedule on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:35p.m. vs. Danbury.

