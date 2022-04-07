Carolina Holds off Delaware

Winston-Salem NC: The Thunder and The Thunderbirds met for a Wednesday night showdown at the Annex in Winston-Salem. The Thunder went to Greg Harney in net, and the Thunderbirds went to Brandon Brown. Carolina came out hot getting two early power-plays and peppering Greg Harney. Harney would stand tall and keep Carolina off the board. He made twenty first period saves. On the other end, Brown stopped all six shots he saw. We were scoreless after one.

The second period got the goal scoring started, Tommy Cardinal broke the scoreless game with a shot through traffic. Brayden Dale went to the box for a double-minor high sticking penalty, and the Thunderbirds would make Delaware pay. Gus Ford scored his 40th of the year, and Blake Peavey scored less than thirty seconds later to make it 3-0. Ryan Marker would answer back late in the period to cut the lead to 3-1 after two.

Delaware started the third with some carryover power-play time, but could not convert. Greg Harney made a few stellar stops to keep his team within two early in the third. Ilya Bobko found himself in on a breakaway late in the third to cut the lead down to one. Delaware would push on, but could not find the equalizer. Carolina won the contest 3-2. Ryan Marker hit 200 points in his career on the Bobko goal.

