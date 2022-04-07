5 More Years at McMorran

Great news Prowlers Nation! The Prowlers will be staying at McMorran Place for the next five seasons extending their lease until 2027. The Prowlers are ecstatic to continue a great relationship with McMorran as the two have had a great partnership with McMorran place since the inaugural season in 2016.

The Prowlers are thankful to all the fans that come to the games and hope that we can bring another championship to the members of Prowlers Nation in the new lease agreement.

Owner Barry Soskin had the following about McMorran Place "Bringing a Championship to the city in our first season, setting milestones and breaking professional hockey records for wins and winning streaks in our third year. The arena is in the center of an expanding downtown, and we are excited to be a part of that growth."

Prowlers Nation, don't forget that playoff tickets are now on sale, and we need you to help make McMorran a madhouse for whoever we play in the first round. We hope to see all of you there; go, Prowlers!

