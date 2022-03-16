Carolina Fights Back for OT Win

Harrington De: The Thunder and the Thunderbirds met on a Sunday afternoon to wrap up the weekend series. It was Greg Harney for Delaware and Chris Paulin for Carolina. Carolina was looking to go a perfect 3/3 and Delaware was looking to spoil their trip home. Jacob Schnapp scored first with a tricky shot that surprised Harney. The Thunder answered back with a goal from Charlie Bedard. Nikita Andrusenko jammed home a rebound at the top of the crease to make it 2-1 Thunder after 1.

The second period was a goal-scoring show! The Thunder got the scoring started with a Nikita Andrusenko beautiful goal on the backhand. Tommy Cardinal would answer for the Thunderbirds with a power-play goal right on the doorstep. Joe Deveny came back less than a minute later to restore the two-goal lead for Delaware. 30 seconds later Jacob Schanpp scored his second of the game to make it a one-goal lead once more. Dan Cangelosi would then pot a short-handed goal to make it 5-3. Baker Dawson had a late tally with just over three minutes left to get Carolina back to within one. It was a one-goal game headed to period three.

The third period was back and forth hockey as the battle of the Thunder was heated. Brandon Lucchesi made it 6-4 Delaware with a bank shot that hit a Thunderbird player. Ten seconds later Declan Conway scored right back for Carolina. Just under thirty seconds later it was Shayne Morrissey lighting the lamp for Delaware. Declan Conway added two more goals to tie things up and get it to overtime. In overtime, Dawson Baker scored right away on the power-play. It was 8-7 Carolina.

