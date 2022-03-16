2022 Columbus Legends Game Roster Revealed

Columbus, GA - This Saturday (March 19), the Columbus River Dragons are excited to help put on a Columbus Legends game ahead of the team's contest against the Watertown Wolves that night. The Columbus Legends will play the Fort Benning Hockey Club at 5:30pm, with the Wolves and Dragons taking the ice at 7:30pm.

The Columbus Legends roster features 17 former Cottonmouth players including a dozen players who were a part of the 2012 SPHL President's Cup championship team.

The Legends team will be dressed in whiteout stylized Cottonmouth jerseys similar to the ones the River Dragons will be wearing that same night. Those jerseys will be available on the DASH app for fans to bid and win their favorite player's uniform.

Tickets for the Saturday game between the River Dragons and Wolves will get fans in the door for the Legends game. Doors for the Legends game open at 4:30pm. One ticket gets you access to both games, but Legends game attendees must have a ticket to the River Dragons game. Tickets available at the Civic Center Box Office or on TicketMaster.

Come see your favorite legends from the Cottonmouths take the ice one more time on Civic Center ice! Get tickets here!

Full Legends Roster (indicates 2012 championship team member)

#1 - Andrew Loewen, G

#2 - Tom Wilson, D

#4 - Kevin Kessler, D

#7 - Tom Maldonado, D

#10 - Jordan Braid, F

#11 - Orrin Hergott, F

#16 - Jerome Bechard, F

#17 - Doug Mann, F

#19 - Levi Lind, D

#21 - John Sullivan, F

#22 - Derek Marchand, F

#24 - Sam Bowles, F

#24 - Carlyle Lewis, F

#28 - Peter MacDougall, F

#40 - Ian Vigier, G

#42 - Will Barlow, D

#55 - Brad Prefontaine, D

