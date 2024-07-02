Carolina Core FC Participates in Skyla Credit Union Financial Literacy Program

HIGH POINT, NC - Carolina Core FC, an independent club in MLS NEXT Pro, in partnership with Skyla Credit Union, which serves as Carolina Core FC's exclusive credit union, has begun a financial literacy initiative, helping to provide new opportunities for its professional players.

"Skyla Federal Credit Union is a great financial partner for Carolina Core FC because their focus on financial literacy to help individuals and families create more pathways to sustainable finances parallels our focus on providing a pathway to upward soccer opportunities. Strong financial literacy is important regardless of age or socio-economic status, and it is especially important for young professionals as it equips them with the knowledge to make informed decisions and empowers them to navigate the challenges and opportunities that arise in both their professional and personal lives," says Carolina Core FC Managing Partner, Megan Oglesby.

In line with Carolina Core FC's mission to develop players on and off the pitch, Skyla Credit Union will be providing a series of financial literacy courses throughout the season. These courses are designed to help instill fundamental principles for increased financial management skills. This initiative highlights foundational concepts such as the importance of credit scores, how to write checks, and the importance of saving money, giving players a strong foundation as they embark on their futures.

"Skyla is committed to our vision of building financial freedom for all. For many, that begins with financial literacy education to empower our members with resources to navigate concepts like budgeting, credit, and more. We are honored to tailor financial wellness initiatives that help build the financial capacity of our members, neighbors, and local communities," says Skyla Credit Union Assistant Vice President of Community Development, James Jeter.

Skyla Credit Union and Carolina Core FC will continue to work in conjunction to bring never-before-seen opportunities to the North Carolina Core community and beyond.

