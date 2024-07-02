New York Red Bulls II Extend the Loan of Midfielder Rafael Mosquera

July 2, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II have extended the loan of midfielder Rafael Mosquera through the end of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season, the club announced today.

Mosquera, 19, is in his second season with Red Bulls II after joining the club via loan from C.D. Plaza Amador on July 22, 2023. This season, Mosquera has made 11 appearances in MLS NEXT Pro this season and has scored one goal. He recorded his first career MLS NEXT Pro goal in a 4-1 victory over Philadelphia Union II on June 26. In his two seasons, Mosquera has made 21 appearances and tallied one goal and three assists.

"We are excited to keep Rafael [Mosquera] with us through the end of the season," said New York Red Bulls II Head Coach Ibrahim Sekagya. "He has shown good development over the last year, and we are happy to keep helping him improve as the season goes on."

Mosquera has appeared for Panama at the Youth National Team level, which includes appearances at the U-23 level in June of last year. He has played 258 minutes at the U-15 and U-20 CONCACAF Championships over the last four years. Mosquera was most recently called up to Panama U-20 Youth National Team in January at the UNCAF U-19 Tournament.

TRANSACTION: New York Red Bulls II extend the loan of midfielder Rafael Mosquera from C.D. Plaza Amador through the end of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season on July 2,2024.

