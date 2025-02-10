Carolina Core FC Announces Single-Match Tickets for 2025 Season Are Now on Sale and 2025 Theme Nights

February 10, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







HIGH POINT - Carolina Core FC today announced that single-match tickets for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season and the club's first round U.S. Open Cup match against Soda City FC at Truist Point Stadium are now on sale to the general public. In addition, Carolina Core FC has released its 2025 promotional and theme schedule. Fans can purchase their single-match tickets now at carolinacorefc.com/tickets.

CCFC will begin their second season with a home match, presented by Jeff B Auto Sales, by hosting New York City FC II at Truist Point Stadium on Saturday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m. PT. Prior to the club's first regular season home match, CCFC will kick off the club's MLS NEXT Pro campaign against Inter Miami II at Chase Stadium during the opening weekend of 2025 MLS NEXT Pro action on Friday, Feb. 14 (7:00 p.m. ET; MLS Season Pass on Apple TV). The full Carolina Core FC 2025 schedule can be found at carolinacorefc.com.

Due to high demand for CCFC's home matches, tickets are limited. Becoming a CCFC Season Ticket Member is the best way to guarantee a seat for the club's historic second season. Fans can reach out now with a Carolina Core FC Sales Representative via carolinacorefc.com/tickets to secure their seats and learn more about the benefits of becoming a Season Ticket Member. For questions about CCFC Season Ticket Memberships, fans can email tickets@carolinacorefc.com or call 336-864-CCFC [2232].

Carolina Core FC's matchdays at Truist Point Stadium promise to deliver an unforgettable fan experience. Including giveaways, pregame festivities and post-match celebrations, supporters and fans are able to participate in a variety of activities, including fan-favorite, Party on the Pitch. CCFC is committed to creating a matchday experience that goes beyond soccer and unites the community.

Below is a complete breakdown of the theme-night schedule:

April 5 | Home Opener presented, by Jeff B Auto Sales | vs. New York City FC II at 7:00 p.m. ET

April 13 | United to the Core, presented by NC By Train | vs. Chattanooga FC at 3:00 p.m. ET

April 26 | International Night, presented by Guilford Technical Community College | vs. Crown Legacy FC at 7:30 p.m. ET

May 10 | Star Wars Night, presented by Graphic Connections | vs. Huntsville City FC at 7:00 p.m. ET

June 11 | Art of the Game, presented by High Point Theatre | vs. Orlando City B at 7:30 p.m. ET

June 14 | Mad Lab Science Night, presented by Coca-Cola Consolidated | vs. Chicago Fire FC II at 7:30 p.m. ET

June 21 | New Kit Drop, presented by Modelo | vs. New York Red Bulls II at 7:30 p.m. ET

July 4 | 4th of July, presented by Deuterman Law Group | vs. Inter Miami II at 7:30 p.m. ET

July 19 | E-Sports Night, presented by CIBC | vs. Atlanta United 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET

July 30 | Luau Night, presented by Bethany Medical | vs. Philadelphia Union II at 7:30 p.m. ET

August 2 | Wilderness Night, presented by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist | vs. New England Revolution II at 7:30 p.m. ET

August 16 | Glow Night, presented by Go-Forth Home Services | vs. Chattanooga FC at 7:30 p.m. ET

September 13 | Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Skyla Credit Union | vs. Atlanta United 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET

September 7 | Fan Fest, presented by Ilderton Automotive | vs. Orlando City B at 7:30 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.