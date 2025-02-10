Chicago Fire FC II Acquires Forward Claudio Cassano

February 10, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II today announced that the Club has acquired forward Claudio Cassano from Italian Serie B side AS Cittadella. Cassano's contract will run through 2027, with a Club option for 2028. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Claudio is an exciting young talent, and we see him as a player with the potential to make an impact at the first-team level," said Chicago Fire FC Sporting Director Gregg Broughton. "His signing highlights our focus on leveraging Chicago Fire FC II and MLS NEXT Pro to develop players who can quickly transition to MLS. We're excited to support Claudio's continued growth and look forward to seeing his contributions to the Club."

Cassano, 21, joins Chicago Fire II after spending six years in the AS Roma youth system before transferring to Serie B side AS Cittadella in August 2023. Cassano made his Serie B debut on Aug. 26, 2023, registering 32 minutes in a 2-0 win against Parma. Since then, the young forward has played in 42 matches for Cittadella, scoring four goals and registering three assists.

"Claudio is a special talent and to bring someone who came through the ranks at AS Roma shows elevation of the standard we're setting at the Club," said Chicago Fire II General Manager Alex Boler. "We are confident he will fit our environment and philosophy and are excited to welcome him to Chicago."

During his time at AS Roma, Cassano won the Copa Italia Primavera in the 2022-23 season after featuring for the U-17, U-18 and U-20 age groups. For Roma, Cassano scored 40 goals, registering 15 assists across all age groups. Cassano's work rate caught the attention of then Roma head coach Jose Mourinho, who included him on the roster for Roma's Europa League match against Real Betis on Oct. 13, 2022.

At the international level, Cassano has appeared on three occasions for the Italy U-20 Men's National Team, participating in Group 1 of the European U-20 Elite League against Czechia, Germany and Romania.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC II acquires forward Claudio Cassano. His MLS NEXT Pro contract will run through 2027, with a Club option for 2028.

Name: Claudio Cassano

Position: Forward

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 128 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 22, 2003

Hometown: Barletta, Italy

Birthplace: Barletta, Italy

Citizenship: Italy

Previous Club: AS Cittadella (Serie B)

