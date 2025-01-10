Carolina Core FC Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule
January 10, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Carolina Core FC News Release
HIGH POINT - Carolina Core FC today announced the 2025 preseason beginning on Wednesday, February 19th, in preparation for the club's second season in MLS NEXT Pro.
CCFC's preseason schedule includes three home matches, all played at Truist Point Stadium, beginning with the first match on February 19th against the six-time Big South Conference Champion, High Point University Panthers. Following that match, The Foxes will host the 2024 ACC Men's Soccer Champion Wake Forest University Demon Deacons on February 22nd. CCFC will close out the preseason at home, taking on the 10-time Southern Conference Champion UNC-Greensboro Spartans on March 1st.
