Chattanooga Football Club and Mehdi Ouamri Agree to Mutual Contract Termination

January 10, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC today announced the club and Mehdi Ouamri have agreed to terminate the forward's contract.

"We thank Mehdi for all of his contributions to Chattanooga Football Club and wish him all the very best for the future," said Chattanooga FC Technical Director Sebastian Giraldo. "We are grateful for everything he did for us on and off the field during his time in Chattanooga."

Representing CFC in MLS NEXT Pro, Ouamri made 27 appearances, scored 12 goals and provided three assists.

He was recognized for his successful season by being named to the league's 2024 Best XI.

Chattanooga Football Club recently concluded its 16th season and its fourth full year as a professional club.

Transaction: Chattanooga FC and Mehdi Ouamri mutually agree to terminate the forward's contract.

