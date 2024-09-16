Carolina Ascent Win First Road Match over Spokane Zephyr

SPOKANE, Wash. (September 16, 2024) - Carolina Ascent Football Club extended its unbeaten streak to four matches to open the inaugural USL Super League season with a 0-2 victory against Spokane Zephyr on Sunday evening at ONE Spokane Stadium.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Spokane had the first shot of the match in the sixth minute as #10 Emina Ekic's strike grazed off the crossbar. This was the most dangerous opportunity the hosts produced throughout all 90 minutes.

Carolina Ascent's first promising chance came in the 16th minute as #9 Mia Corbin had space to dribble with #7 Jill Aguilera open on the left wing. Aguilera's cross was deflected up by a defender, but only as far as #10 Rylee Baisden in the penalty area. #18 Audrey Harding attempted a shot while turning towards goal, but it landed wide.

Corbin opened the scoring in her home state of Washington in the 30th minute. Aguilera collected a poor clearance by Zephyr and found Corbin making a run through the penalty area, leading to a well-placed shot into the side netting.

Harding challenged the Spokane goalkeeper in the 42nd minute with a close-range shot after a cut behind a defender, but #1 Isobel Nino blocked the attempt.

Just before halftime, the visitors doubled the lead from a set piece. Baisden's in-swinging corner kick went directly to #12 Sydney Studer who headed it into the back of the net for her first professional goal.

Halftime: Spokane Zephyr FC 0, Carolina Ascent FC 2.

Carolina Ascent began attacking immediately in the second half. A pass from #13 Addisyn Merrick intended for Baisden was intercepted by Spokane, but the attempted clearance deflected off another Zephyr player and almost resulted in an own goal.

A breakaway from Harding in the 58th minute left the Spokane defense scrambling, but Harding lost her footing and did not get a clean strike on the ball. Harding was very active for Carolina Ascent on offense and nearly beat Nino at the near post with a shot in the 70th minute.

The newest addition to the Carolina Ascent roster, Merrick, showed her chemistry with the team with a perfectly-aimed cross to Baisden in the center of the pitch in the 79th minute. Baisden's shot forced another save from Nino.

Zephyr pressured hard at the end of the match searching for a goal, but #1 Meagan McClelland and the Carolina Ascent backline held on to the clean sheet.

Fulltime: Spokane Zephyr FC 0, Carolina Ascent FC 2.

NOTABLES:

Carolina Ascent FC earned its first road win in the first away match in club history.

#9 Mia Corbin is the first player to score multiple goals this season for Carolina Ascent.

#12 Sydney Studer scored her first professional goal.

#7 Jill Aguilera and #10 Rylee Baisden both recorded their second assist of the season.

#1 Meagan McClelland earned her second clean sheet of the season.

Eight shots on target is a season-high for Carolina Ascent. #18 Audrey Harding logged four shots on target.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole

Opening statement

"It's always nice to go away and win with a shut out. It's our first away trip, so learning how to play on the road in a hostile environment that's not our great crowd in Charlotte, I'm quite happy with the result. I'm sure there's going to be things within the performance that could be better, but the result is what we came here for."

On the importance of players behind the ball

"It was a game that was so back-and-forth. We were creating chances; Audrey, Jill, Mia, and Rylee were creating chances in different ways. When we get forward and we push our opponent, we understand that a team like Spokane is dangerous. When we're attacking is when we're most vulnerable, so we have to be really disciplined behind the ball. The performance from Giovanna and Taylor and the back four behind the ball is something that likely goes unnoticed. Those moments where we're attacking and creating chances looks great, but a team like Spokane with dangerous players forces us to be great behind the ball, and we did that."

On Sydney Studer

"Sydney keeps getting better from game to game. She has the ability to play multiple positions. Sydney continues to take in information and week-to-week she evolves and improves. I'm really happy for Sydney. She's been threatening to do that [score] all season, and I'm glad she finally got on the scoresheet. She deserves it."

#12 Sydney Studer

On scoring her first professional goal

"It was really fun! I've been asking for a goal, but all credit to the people around me that did their jobs so well and made it so easy."

On the defensive success so far this season

"Our back line has been so successful for so many reasons. I'll start by saying our front six make it so easy for us. I can't believe the amount of work and effort they are putting in. On top of that, our back half has only become more organized each day. Credit to my amazing veteran players that help me everyday; you will never hear Meagan or Vicky quiet! Also, we have an amazing midfield that will do anything to help out. Lastly, our coaching staff has done so much to help us each week be better than the week before. Plus, our culture is just so awesome. I know if I mess up, the players around me have my back. I think that helps more than anything!"

