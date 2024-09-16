Brooklyn FC Makes History with First Win on the Road

September 16, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

In a thrilling match, Brooklyn FC secured their first win in club history, edging past Tampa Bay Sun FC 1-0 on the road. The team's resilience and determination paid off, as they managed to keep a clean sheet and bring home three crucial points.

Match Summary

Brooklyn FC came into the match with a strong mindset, following their impressive comeback in their inaugural match against Spokane FC. Isabel Cox scored the go-ahead goal early in the game, receiving a pass from Hope Breslin and gliding past the Tampa Bay Sun FC right back to slot the ball home.

The team's defense held strong, with a well-deserved clean sheet. Brooklyn FC's captain, Rosette, praised the team's effort, saying, "This first win in Brooklyn FC history feels incredible, and comes from the result of so much incredible work from my teammates and support staff behind the scenes."

Post-Match Quotes

"Scoring my first goal for Brooklyn FC is an amazing feeling. We work so hard day in and day out, so seeing that pay off feels like a step in the right direction." - Isabel Cox

"Showing so much resilience to play our first two games away and come home undefeated with four points makes me so excited to step onto the pitch with these girls every day for the rest of this season." - Rosette, Brooklyn FC Captain

Next Match

Brooklyn FC will look to build on this momentum as they head home for their next two matches. They will face Dallas Trinity on September 25th and Lexington Sporting Club on September 28th.

